CV Anand holds meet with Gau Seva Assns to ensure a peaceful Bakrid

Hyderabad: Ahead of Bakrid, Hyderabad city police commissioner CV Anand firmly stated that strict measures would be taken against anyone found posting videos of cattle killings on social media. The commissioner urged cow protectors to meticulously abide by the law and cautioned them against taking enforcement into their own hands if they receive any information.

During the crucial meeting with various Gau Seva (cow protection) associations to foster a peaceful atmosphere for the celebration, CV Anand advised them to promptly report any information, including photographs and videos, to the police control room by calling on mobile number 8712661155.

Furthermore, the commissioner advised against undertaking any unlawful action at city check posts, assuring them of all possible assistance from the Hyderabad City Police.

During the discussion, representatives from the Gau Seva Foundations reiterated their unwavering commitment to protecting cows and other cattle, emphasising their efforts to prevent animal cruelty.

They highlighted their significant work in promoting cattle protection, cow-based agriculture, and related products, noting the environmental benefits inherent in cow-based farming methods. They underscored the profound moral responsibility felt by Gau Seva protectors to serve and respect cows, recognising their vital role in providing essential products like milk and curd. A key concern raised was the issue of individuals posting videos of cattle killings on social media platforms, with a strong appeal for stringent legal action against such perpetrators.

The meeting saw the active participation of Vikram Singh Mann, Additional CP, Law and Order, alongside prominent representatives from Goseva organizations. Attendees included Kolishetti Sivakumar, Chairman, Yuga Tulsi Foundation; Deepak Singh, President, Gorakshak Dal, Telangana other dedicated Gau Seva protectors, as well as DCPs, Additional DCPs, and ACPs were also present.