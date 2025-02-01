‘Cyberabad Traffic Pulse’ launched for real-time updates

Hyderabad: To reduce congestion and improve traffic by sending out real-time updates to help commuters plan their travel better, the Cyberabad police, in collaboration with the Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) and powered by Tanla, launched ‘Cyberabad Traffic Pulse’, on Friday.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty, along with Joint Commissioner D Joel Davis launched Cyberabad Traffic Pulse. To subscribe to Cyberabad Traffic Pulse, visit: https://cyberabadtrafficpulse.telangana.gov.in.

The initiative provides real-time traffic updates, road diversions, accident alerts, traffic restrictions, and notifications about major city events directly to citizen’s mobile phones via WhatsApp, Google RCS, SMS, or Flash Messages.

Speaking at the launch, Mohanty emphasised that Cyberabad Traffic Pulse would play a crucial role in reducing congestion and saving commuters' time by providing real-time alerts. He expressed confidence that the innovative service would significantly enhance road traffic management in the city.

Davis highlighted that the CTP will act as a bridge between citizens and to the police, ensuring smoother traffic flow across the city. Explaining the key features of the platform, he said, “Cyberabad Traffic Pulse is a cutting-edge solution that revolutionises traffic management. It provides the citizens with real-time updates on traffic congestion, road diversions and accidents, along with accurate details about the causes of congestion and estimated clearance times, helping commuters make informed decisions.”

One of the standout features of the platform is its ability to allow the citizens to communicate directly with Cyberabad Traffic Police via WhatsApp, enabling them to share suggestions and feedback. This feature fosters better collaboration between the public and authorities. Additionally, it offers personalised alerts based on frequently used routes and preferred modes of transport, ensuring tailored updates for every user.

This innovation is set to transform the travel experience and significantly enhance traffic management in the city.

SCSC joint secretary Rajesh emphasised that the initiative aligns with SCSC mission to leverage technology for safer and more efficient traffic management, making daily commutes smoother and more predictable for the citizens.

“Why should citizens subscribe to Cyberabad Traffic Pulse? For proactive traffic alerts, recommendations, collaborate with traffic police, and be aware of what is happening in the city. Also to get up-to-the-minute updates on road conditions, congestion and accidents. Register for specific alerts based on your frequently travelled routes and transport modes.

Engage with the Cyberabad Traffic Police to share feedback or improvement ideas on WhatsApp 87126 63636,” he added.