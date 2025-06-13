DGP calls for zero-tolerance approach against drug menace

Hyderabad: Telangana State DGP Dr Jitender has declared the state’s unwavering zero-tolerance stance on drugs, urging delegates to foster cooperation in curbing the drug menace. His call came during a crucial ‘Convergence’ meeting held on Thursday, which brought together drug law enforcement agencies from Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, along with various central and state bodies.

Key to the pivotal convergence meeting were discussions on current trends, intelligence and operations, financial investigation, technology partnerships, and a joint action plan to combat illicit drug trade.

Objectives deliberated during the session included assessing current regional trends in narcotic drug trafficking and emerging threats. Efforts were also made to facilitate intelligence sharing and enhance inter-agency coordination across state borders.

The agenda also covered joint operations and coordinated field enforcement, building regional capacity through shared training, the use of advanced tools, and adherence to legal best practices. A structured inter-state action plan, complete with designated nodal officers and review mechanisms, was a significant outcome.

Sandeep Shandilya, Director, TGANB, provided an overview of the current scenario of drug trafficking in Telangana. He appealed to the delegates to share information when dealing with inter-state cases and operations. He also advocated for identifying drug consumers and directing them to de-addiction centres through courts, in accordance with Section 64(A) of the NDPS Act.