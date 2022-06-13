Doctors step up demand for revocation of GOs 56, 58

Hyderabad: Several medical associations have opposed GOs 56 and 58 alleging unilateral decision by the State government to impose a ban on private practice by government doctors. They said the move would hamper quality of health care services to the poor in future.

A round-table meeting was organised here on Sunday with several medical associations participating and expressing their views. The associations unanimously opposed the GOs alleging unilateral decision of the government to ban private practice by its doctors. Addressing the meeting doctors said the move of the government would hamper quality healthcare services to the poor.

Members of the associations demanded the government to revoke the GOs and immediately constitute a high-level committee, along with members of the Government Doctors' Associations and Junior Doctors for making recommendations on private practice, like optional ban, provision of NPPA and wages on a par with NIMS and Central institutions. like AIIMS.

They also demanded abolition of in-charge administration and wanted appointment of eligible senior doctors, as per rules and Acts.

Health Reforms Doctors' Association (HRDA) president K Mahesh Kumar said private practice was banned earlier. However, the State government in 2006 lifted the ban following reports by various committees, including the floor leaders and government officials.

"We can understand if private practice is banned in the duty hours; but how can they take action on off duty doctors. For actions of ten members the system should not be punished," said Mahesh Kumar. He said the move of the government would result in highly qualified doctors declining government service and going to private corporate hospitals.

The doctors demanded the government to immediately revoke the GOs and form a high-level committee and take a decision because it would make people suffer. They found fault with the in-charge system in the administration. "The DME should be senior-most doctor, but the present one is 13 in the seniority list. Many are continuing beyond their services; this should change", the doctors said.

The doctors who attended the round-table include Anwar, Jalagam Tirupathi, Prathibha Lakshmi (TTGDA), B Ramesh, chairman, Medical JAC, G Srinivas, Bharath Madhavaram (HRDA), Purushotham, Telangana Employees' Association.