ED files chargesheet in IMS case

A total of 15 people have been charged along with former IMS director Devika Rani, who is believed to be the mastermind of the scam. ACB has intensified the investigation of the case based on the allegations
Hyderabad: Another crucial development has taken place in the Insurance Medical Services (IMS) scam that created a sensation in Telangana. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has recently filed a charge sheet in this case.
A total of 15 people have been charged along with former IMS director Devika Rani, who is believed to be the mastermind of the scam. ACB has intensified the investigation of the case based on the allegations. ED officials have already attached assets of Rs 144 crores in this case.
Officials concluded that the funds were stolen in the name of medical camps. Similarly, Devika Rani is said to have committed irregularities in the name of distribution of surgical kits and medicines. It is explained that fake invoices were prepared and the government money was diverted.
ACB has concluded that a scam of around Rs.211 crores has taken place in ESI.. and has arrested many people including IMS director Devika Rani on charges of money laundering. Officials said that gold jewelery worth more than Rs. 6 crore was stolen due to illegal earnings.
It is said that along with Devika Rani, pharmacist Nagalakshmi also accumulated huge assets and invested in real estate.