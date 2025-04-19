Emergency unit at RTC Tarnaka Hosp gets bigger

Hyderabad: As part of providing better medical services to its employees, the TGSRTC management expanded the emergency care unit with 12 beds at its Tarnaka hospital, and also introduced Cath Lab services for heart diseases. The services were inaugurated by TGSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar on Friday.

According to TGSRTC, the Cath Lab at Tarnaka Hospital was established in partnership with the Facts Foundation, with Ashok Leyland contributing financial support for the Critical Cardiac Care Unit. Similarly, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) offered financial backing via Nirman.org to enhance the Emergency Care Unit.

Sajjanar emphasised that the management is convinced that the Corporation’s well-being hinges on the health of its employees, who are the cornerstone of TGSRTC. Tarnaka Hospital has been established as a super specialty facility, offering superior medical services that rival those of corporate hospitals, setting it apart from other RTCs in the country. He noted that the daily average of outpatients visiting Tarnaka Hospital has surged from around 600 in 2021 to nearly 2,000 today.

Prioritising the health and safety of RTC employees, Sajjanar praised the representatives from IOCL, Facts Foundation, and Ashok Leyland for their collaborative efforts in enhancing the Cath Lab, Critical Cardiac Care Unit, and Emergency Care Unit.

He highlighted the hospital’s newly launched comprehensive MRI and CT scan facilities, along with an emergency ward, a 24-hour pharmacy, and a physiotherapy unit. He noted that with the recent introduction of Cath Lab services, a complete range of medical services is now accessible at this facility.

To assess the health conditions of employees and their partners, a series of medical examinations were carried out as part of the Grand Health Challenge, resulting in the creation of comprehensive health profiles for everyone involved. He noted that this initiative enabled 900 individuals facing severe health issues to receive urgent care at Tarnaka Hospital, ultimately saving their lives. He also mentioned that the organisation is committed to enhancing medical services for employees through the use of technology. Furthermore, he indicated that management plans to introduce various health care programs for staff in the future.

TGSRTC Executive Directors Munishekhar, Venkanna, Tarnaka Hospital Superintendent Dr Shailaja Murthy, IOCL members Suraj Kumar, Bhaskar Rao, Kailas Kant, Nirman Organisation Shanti Kumar, Anuradha, Facts Foundation MD Srinivas Kumar, Ashok Leyland representatives Neeresh Tiwari, Suryanarayana, Ramesh Shastri and others were present.