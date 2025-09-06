  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Excitement grows for Balapur Laddu auction, devotees gather in large number

Excitement grows for Balapur Laddu auction, devotees gather in large number
x
Highlights

Anticipation is mounting ahead of the Balapur laddu auction, set to commence shortly. Former minister and Maheshwaram MLA, Sabita Indra Reddy, is...

Anticipation is mounting ahead of the Balapur laddu auction, set to commence shortly. Former minister and Maheshwaram MLA, Sabita Indra Reddy, is scheduled to attend the event as the chief guest.


Devotees have gathered in large numbers at the auction site, showcasing their eager support for this cherished tradition. The organisers are diligently preparing for what promises to be a vibrant and spirited auction in Balapur village, where the famous laddu is highly sought after.


This event draws massive crowds, reinforcing the cultural significance of the auction and the community's enthusiasm for this unique celebration. As the start time approaches, excitement continues to build among participants and spectators alike.




Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick