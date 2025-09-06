Live
- Balapur, Ganesh festival, laddu auction, record price, Lingala Dasharatha Gowda
- Balapur Laddu sold for whooping Rs. 35 lakhs
Excitement grows for Balapur Laddu auction, devotees gather in large number
Anticipation is mounting ahead of the Balapur laddu auction, set to commence shortly. Former minister and Maheshwaram MLA, Sabita Indra Reddy, is scheduled to attend the event as the chief guest.
Devotees have gathered in large numbers at the auction site, showcasing their eager support for this cherished tradition. The organisers are diligently preparing for what promises to be a vibrant and spirited auction in Balapur village, where the famous laddu is highly sought after.
This event draws massive crowds, reinforcing the cultural significance of the auction and the community's enthusiasm for this unique celebration. As the start time approaches, excitement continues to build among participants and spectators alike.
