Firecracker traders cock a snook at safety measures

Hyderabad: Even after the devastating fire incident at the firecracker store at Abids on Sunday, which resulted in significant damage and raised serious concerns about public safety, firecracker vendors and many of the temporary outlets are failing to comply with fire safety norms. Only a handful of these vendors have taken proactive safety measures at their stalls during the Diwali festival.

The firecracker shops are mushrooming across the city, raising serious concerns about the safety of nearby residents and commuters. The Hans India found that many of these outlets are not adhering to the safety measures and are doing their businesses in various areas across the city.

This year, the Fire department has received approximately 7,000 applications for licenses to sell firecrackers, out of which over 6,000 have been approved.

It has been observed that the civic body, police and fire departments issued guidelines, do’s and don’ts to the traders in the city, but lack of coordination among the three departments is causing a lot of concern about the consequences if any fire mishap takes place.

According to the Fire department, obtaining a Fire Licence requires adherence to mandatory safety criteria, including the presence of a tin shade, fire extinguishers and sand buckets to control any potential mishaps. Also, there should be a minimum gap of 15 metres between shops and they should not be facing each other. However, it was found that many temporary structures in the city are blatantly ignoring these safety requirements.

During visits to various firecracker stalls in Begum Bazar, General Bazar, Balanagar, Monda Market, Hussainialam, Saidabad, Dilsukhnagar and other areas, glaring violations were gound. A stall in the Begum Bazar area lacked fire safety equipment, posing a significant risk, especially given its roadside location.

B Sanjay Kumar, a wholesaler in Osmangunj said that his shop is more than 150 years old.

“For the last several years, we have been adhering to safety measures including keeping fire extinguishers, water barrels, and sand buckets,” says Sanjay.

Moreover, GHMC’s Enforcement department wing officers on Monday conducted inspections in Begum Bazar about fire safety and precautionary measures. A field level officer said that they have checked the necessary permissions and inspected the safety measures.

“There are several small traders and hawkers who are illegally selling crackers even on the roadside without valid permission from GHMC, Police and Fire department. We have verified these traders and hawkers and a report will be submitted and these will be removed by the local police,” said an officer from GHMC’s enforcement department.

Additionally, GHMC’s DRF Teams are conducting safety awareness by educating firecracker shop owners and customers on safe handling practices and emergency responses to be followed. Guidelines on proper storage, handling, and protective measures while dealing with firecrackers are also being explained, apart from using fire extinguishers and a practical demonstration on how to use them effectively during emergencies. Key strategies were explained for planning escape routes and responding calmly in case of fire.