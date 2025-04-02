Forest Loss in Kancha Gachibowli Could Cause 1–4°C Temperature Rise, New Study Finds

Revanth Reddy's government's decision to clear 400 acres of land at Kancha Gachibowli is facing strong opposition from political parties and Hyderabad Central University (HCU) students.

Concerns have been raised about the government's plan to clear land by uprooting trees and disturbing the flora and fauna in the Kanch Gachibowli Forest area. Environmentalists are also speaking out against the decision.

Ecologist Arun Vasireddy, in his report titled Ecological Heritage Report KGF, states that the area is home to around 233 bird species, which is more than the diversity found in KBR National Park and other national parks around Hyderabad. Speaking to Telangana Today, he pointed out that maintaining this green space would not cost anything, as the animals there are self-sustaining. In contrast, creating even a small version of the forest would cost Rs 1,000 crore.

The report also mentions the unique spider species Murricia hyderabadensis, found only in the Kancha Gachibowli Forest and nowhere else in the world. This spider was discovered in 2010.

The report emphasizes that KGF has the largest grasslands in the city and is the last home for birds like Indian Hoopoes, Oriental Skylarks, and butterflies like Grass Yellows and Darts. It also points out that KGF is the last home of the Indian Roller, Telangana’s state bird, within Hyderabad.

Preserving KGF is vital for the lake and hillock ecosystem in Hyderabad. The forest is the only home to Murricia hyderabadensis and over 72 tree species.