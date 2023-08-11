Live
Just In
Four lands behind bars for selling banded E-cigarettes in Hyderabad
Hyderabad: Four people landed behind the bars after the Task Force caught them selling E-cigarettes and the police also seized material worth Rs.2 lakh from them in Jubilee Hills on Thursday night.
The arrested persons were identified as are Shaik Aslam, Raheel Khan, Rishi Agarwal, Shreyash Agarwal. Another suspect Mohd. Shoaib is absconding.
Shaik Aslam has been running a pan shop at Jubilee Hills Road No.36 for the past several years. Recently, he started selling banned E- cigarettes and hookah flavours to the students and youth from the neighbourhood. Aslam was supported by other suspects in supplying the cigarettes to customers.
Based on a tip-off, the police raided the premises and seized cigarettes, hookah flavours, altogether worth Rs.2 lakh.
The arrested persons and seized material were handed over to the Jubilee Hills police for further action, the police said.