Governor Tamilisai calls for increased awareness on blood donation

Hyderabad: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan has called for greater awareness on the need for blood donation. She said that it was important that more and more number of people come forward for the noble cause of blood donation to save precious lives.

The Governor was addressing the World Blood Donor Day-2023 celebrations, with the theme “of Give Blood, give Plasma, share life, share often” at the Raj Bhavan’s Community Hall, here, on Wednesday. On the occasion, a special blood donation camp was also organised at the venue.

Highlighting the importance of blood donation, Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan said that blood donation by one donor is likely to help at least two to three needy patients. “Still we are facing severe shortage of blood units in comparison to the requirement.

Students, youth and other eligible people need to be made aware of benefits of the blood donation and enable them overcome the unfounded apprehensions. I salute the blood donors,” she added.

As part of the event, Tamilisai Soundararajan honoured some blood donors, who donated blood at least 50 times, and presented awards to the institutions like TCS, SBI Staff College, Osmania University, and the ICICI for exemplary performance in collecting highest number of blood units.

The Governor also presented the appreciation certificates to the IRCS Hanumakonda unit representatives Dr Vijay Chander Reddy and EV Srinivas on getting their unit ISO certification. IRCS Nizamabad representatives Bussa Anjanna and others too were given awards for the same.

On this occasion, newly married young couple Siddhartha Kurre – Srilekha Kurre and Telangana State Special Protection Force (TSSPF) Constable Vinay Goud, who was celebrating his birthday today, one Anjaiah, who donated blood 139 times, and his wife P Manorama, who donated 50 times, and a medical PG doctor came to the blood donation camp and donated blood voluntarily.