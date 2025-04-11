  • Menu
Greater Hyderabad to Combat Adulterated Food with New Labs and Testing Vans

To combat adulterated food in Greater Hyderabad, the government is setting up six mini labs and deploying five more food testing vans.

The government is taking steps to prevent adulterated food in Greater Hyderabad. The IPM (Institute of Preventive Medicine) and the State Health Department will set up six mini labs in the city for Rs. 24 crore. Construction will begin once the Baldia site is finalized.

Food Testing Vans

Currently, there is only one mobile food testing van, which is insufficient. As a result, oil and food samples are collected daily from hotels and street food vendors across the city for testing. To improve this, the government plans to deploy five additional food testing vans. Although the vans have been purchased, they cannot be used yet due to the lack of necessary equipment. The government aims to make them operational soon.

Labs and Staff

One lab will be set up in each of the following zones: Khairatabad, Secunderabad, Kukatpally, Serilingampally, LB Nagar, and Charminar. Each lab will employ up to 50 staff members. The labs will test 600 to 700 samples each month, with samples sent by Baldia as well as State Food Safety and Task Force officials.

