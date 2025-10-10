Harish terms Cong’s 42pc BC quota ‘drama’, a la ‘6 guarantees’

Hyderabad: Senior BRS leader T Harish Rao on Thursday said that like the six guarantees, the Congress enacted the 42 per cent BC reservations drama.

Rao said that the Congress party came into power by deceiving BCs in the last elections and now the conspiracies to get benefitted in the local body elections have also been exposed. He said that Revanth Reddy, who should have been fighting in Delhi for BC reservations for 22 months, has created a drama of fighting in the streets, but has never shown sincerity towards achieving 42 per cent reservation for BCs.

The BRS leader said that to show that they really love the BCs, they gave a new drama by giving a ‘GO’ as a slogan.

They delayed the local body elections. “Revanth Reddy, stop your dramas for now. If you and your party are truly sincere towards the BCs, fight in Delhi for the 42 per cent reservations.

Get a law passed in Parliament and include it in Schedule 9. Involve all parties in the fight for the reservation for the BCs.

Make Delhi the venue for the battle. As a movement party, BRS will always shout for the BCs. It will stand firm in Delhi,” said Rao.