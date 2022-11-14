Health bulletin of Superstar Krishna released, docs say actor on ventilator

Hyderabad: Releasing the health bulletin of Superstar Krishna, Continental Hospital chairman Guru N Reddy said that the veteran actor is in serious condition but the doctors in the hospitals are doing their best.

Guru N Reddy informed that Krishna was brought to the hospital in an unconscious condition and added that Krishna suffered mild cardiac arrest at around 2 AM. He said that the cardiologists attended him and treated him. He added that actor Krishna is on ventilator and said that the management is doing all it can to give the best treatment. He said that next 24 or 48 hours is crucial and the next health bulletin will be released depending on the condition of the patient. He asked the media persons to let the doctors work and give privacy to the family members. He said that the actor and his family members have been visiting the hospital for 9 years now. He said that every hour matters now. Reacting to whether if veteran actor is responding to the treatment, the doctors said that the they have been treating to the veteran actor on par with the international hospitals.

The next health bulletin is expected to be released around 1 pm on Tuesday.

The veteran actor and Superstar Krishna was rushed to the hospital on Sunday by his family members. He is said to be suffering from respiratory problems for quite some time and was taken to the Continental Hospital in Gachibowli. Krishna lives in Nanakramguda which is close to the hospital.

Actor Naresh who is taking care of the actor stated that there was no cause for worry and it was a routine check-up. He is slated to be discharged from the hospital either in the evening or tomorrow morning once his condition stabilises.

The veteran actor had recently lost his wife Indira Devi and It is known that the Ghattamaneni family has been in a state of grief this year. In January this year his elder son Ramesh Babu died and in September Krishna's wife, Mahesh Babu's mother Indira Devi also passed away due to illness.

Krishna's fans were concerned about his health condition, but the family members have said that he was doing well. The actor whose film career spans five decades has acted in more than 350 films in a variety of roles and was also awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2009 by the Government of India.