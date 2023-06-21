Live
Heavy storms likely in Hyderabad on Wednesday evening
Highlights
An LPA likely to dump good rains all over Telangana during June 23-28, says sources
Hyderabad: The weather department sources has predicted that a hot day will be followed by scattered heavy storms ahead in Telangana on Wednesday.
It added that conditions looking good for onset of monsoon in Central Telangana including Hyderabad and may have some rains on Wednesday. An LPA likely to dump good rains all over Telangana during June 23-28, it said.
