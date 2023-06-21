  • Menu
Heavy storms likely in Hyderabad on Wednesday evening

Heavy storms likely in Hyderabad on Wednesday evening
Highlights

An LPA likely to dump good rains all over Telangana during June 23-28, says sources

Hyderabad: The weather department sources has predicted that a hot day will be followed by scattered heavy storms ahead in Telangana on Wednesday.

It added that conditions looking good for onset of monsoon in Central Telangana including Hyderabad and may have some rains on Wednesday. An LPA likely to dump good rains all over Telangana during June 23-28, it said.

