Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hi-Tec City main road littered with garbage

Hi-Tec City main road littered with garbage
Highlights

Hans News Service Hi-Tec City: The long stretch on Kirby office road near Mehfil restaurant on Hi-Tec City main road is completely littered with...

Hi-Tec City: The long stretch on Kirby office road near Mehfil restaurant on Hi-Tec City main road is completely littered with garbage for the past seven months. The locals and daily commuters are blaming the GHMC officials for negligence and unattended garbage on the stretch.

T Ashok, a local, has complained to the authorities concerned several times about the unauthorised dumping in the corners of streets but has not received any solution as of now. " The stretch has many corporate companies whose employees hangout at eateries. The garbage and stench can cause health issues to the employees if neglected," he exclaimed.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
We aren8 Jan 2020 1:17 PM GMT

We aren't looking for war with USA: Iran Ambassador to India

Iran supreme leader says
Iran supreme leader says 'slap in face' delivered to US
High court gives nod for local bodies polls in Andhra Pradesh
High court gives nod for local bodies polls in Andhra Pradesh
Centre to Supreme Court: Transfer all PILs on CAA to Supreme Court
Centre to Supreme Court: Transfer all PILs on CAA to Supreme
Ukraine plane crashes near Tehran, all 170 on board killed
Ukraine plane crashes near Tehran, all 170 on board killed


Top