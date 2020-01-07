Hi-Tec City main road littered with garbage

Hi-Tec City: The long stretch on Kirby office road near Mehfil restaurant on Hi-Tec City main road is completely littered with garbage for the past seven months. The locals and daily commuters are blaming the GHMC officials for negligence and unattended garbage on the stretch.

T Ashok, a local, has complained to the authorities concerned several times about the unauthorised dumping in the corners of streets but has not received any solution as of now. " The stretch has many corporate companies whose employees hangout at eateries. The garbage and stench can cause health issues to the employees if neglected," he exclaimed.