HMDA razes part of solar cycling track to reduce traffic congestion

Hyderabad: In response to the growing issue of traffic congestion, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) took decisive action on Tuesday by removing a section of the solar roof cycling track at Kokapet. This initiative aims to enhance connectivity and reduce traffic jams in the area.

This decision comes after a detailed traffic study conducted by the Cyberabad traffic police, in collaboration with field officers and drones, which identified key traffic bottlenecks in the area. The Cyberabad police explained that traffic from Gachibowli towards My Home and Narsingi converges at the HGCL office, leading to severe congestion. Police noted that approximately 50 per cent of the traffic jams occur near the HGCL office, forcing commuters to take a roundabout towards Narsingi.

Cyberabad traffic DCP Joel Davis clarified that only a portion of the bicycle ramp would be removed to accommodate the new down ramp, which will provide relief not only to commuters travelling towards Narsingi but also to those coming from Kajaguda. The new ramp is expected to streamline traffic, reduce congestion, and ensure smoother transit through the busy junction.

The ramp will allow vehicles to bypass signals and avoid the roundabout. Cyberabad police assured that only 80 metres of the cycling track will be affected.

The removal of a section of the cycle track has sparked worries among cycling enthusiasts; however, this decision is viewed as a crucial move to enhance traffic conditions in the region. Officials have emphasised that these changes are part of a larger plan aimed at improving urban infrastructure and ensuring better connectivity in the rapidly expanding areas of Hyderabad.

The 23-kilometre cycle track along the ORR was officially inaugurated during the BRS government tenure in the year 2023, marking a significant milestone for the city. Known as the ‘Healthway Cycling Track,’ this unique facility boasts a global design and is divided into two distinct stretches. The first section covers a distance of 8.5 kilometres, stretching from TGPA to Nanakramguda. The second stretch, spanning 14.5 kilometres, extends from Narsingi to Kollur. With over 16,000 solar panels, the Healthway Track can generate up to 16 MW of power.

The three-lane cycling track is 23 km long and comprises parking spaces for cycles and cars, food trucks, washrooms, and more. It is 4.5 metres in width and possesses five recreational hubs in the midway.