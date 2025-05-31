Honesty matters: RTC staff return bags with valuables to passengers

Hyderabad: In an act of honesty, Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) staff demonstrated their commitment to honesty while fulfilling their responsibilities. They showed remarkable compassion by returning bags filled with goods valued at Rs 19 lakh, which had been left behind on the buses, to the rightful passengers. According to TGSRTC, on May 25, a female passenger forgot her bag in a bus going on the Suryapet – Hyderabad route. As soon as the bus reached the Suryapet bus station, the bag was found by conductor K Anjaiah and driver Yakub Pasha. It contained gold ornaments worth Rs six lakh and a mobile phone. They immediately handed over the bag to the Suryapet depot. The bag was handed over to the passenger in the presence of RTC officials.

In another incident, a passenger forgot a bag containing gold ornaments worth Rs eight lakh in a Hyderabad Airport Pushpak bus. On May 15, the bus was coming from the airport to Lingapally when the driver Mubeen found the bag at Alvin Cross Road. It was handed over to the Miyapur-2 depot officials.

In another incident, a passenger on May 25 forgot the bag at Shilparamam in a Maroka Airport bus. It contained Rs 3.50 lakh in cash, two gold bangles, and a laptop a total of Rs five lakh. Driver Ramesh identified it and handed it over to the passenger in the presence of the authorities.

TGSRTC MD Sajjanar congratulated the staff of Suryapet and Miyapur-2 depots K Anjaiah, drivers Yakub Pasha, Mubeen and Ramesh for their integrity in fulfilling the responsibilities, as they returned the bags to three passengers. He highlighted the growing appreciation for RTC staff that consistently goes above and beyond in their roles, earning them special recognition in the community. He said that the RTC staff’s honesty in handing over bags worth Rs 19 lakh, which were lost by passengers in three separate incidents.