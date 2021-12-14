Hyderabad: Basic needs remain a far cry for Deepti Sri Nagar residents

Miyapur: Residents of Deepti Sri Nagar Colony in Miyapur continue to suffer severe hardships due to lack of basic civic amenities like proper roads and sewage system. High-rise buildings have mushroomed across the colony and the owners of the apartments have left their sewage lines which are draining out their wastewater into Regulakunta lake, affecting the water body and also raising a health concern among the residents. The civic officials' apathy has aggravated the situation.



One of the primary issues of the colony is sewage water draining out system. Without any permission from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) the builders who constructed apartments connected the sewage lines to the lake. Also, they made arrangements for an open drain line that passes through the colony and drains out into the lake.

Speaking to The Hans India, Y Sitaramaiah, president of Deepti Sri Nagar Colony said, "Another major issue in the colony is the illegal dumping of garbage on a four-acre open land close to the lake. The dumping areas have been extended till the colony and the garbage from Serilingampally, Ramchandrapuram and Patancheru is collected here and left for several days raising a stink in the area and also polluting the lake as well as the air''.

He further said that though several representations were given by residents and association to the GHMC till now no action has been taken on sewage water polluting the lake and illegal garbage dumping on the land.

"These open drains in Deepti Sri Nagar on the way to PJR road have made people's life miserable. Similar is the situation near Durga estate as neither GHMC nor Water Board is taking any action. Officials must understand the agony of residents," Sitaramaiah, added.

The drain water is also polluting the groundwater of the colony, due to the lack of proper sewage lines. Several locals complain that they are receiving drinking water mixed with the sewage water which is making it more contaminated and hazardous for the people residing in Deepti Sri Nagar.

Mahesh Tiwari, a resident, said that GHMC vehicles pass through the colony lanes early morning till evening, making the colony roads an accident-prone area. The open drain also poses a big threat to our children, whenever they go out for playing.''

Tiwari urged that for a healthy environment the GHMC must plant more trees around the lake and remove the garbage by taking strict action against the people regularly dumping waste. He demanded the civic body to set up garbage and sewage water treatment plants to protect the lake.