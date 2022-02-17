Hyderabad : Basti Dawakhana at Vijay Nagar Colony soon

Hyderabad : Residents of Vijay Nagar Colony and surrounding areas under the Nampally constituency can heave a sigh of relief as the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has decided to set up a Basti Dawakhana in the locality. Mohammed Rahmat, a resident of the Vijay Nagar Colony said, "The residents of the Colony have been demanding a Basti Dawakhana as many of are forced to visit private clinics for check-ups. Finally, it will be a huge relief for residents as the Dawakhana has been sanctioned." According to Nampally MLA Jaffer Hussain Meraj, there were no Basti Dawakhanas in Vijay Nagar Colony, due to which the residents were facing difficulties and were forced to visit the private clinics. The officials from GHMC along with the medical department have been holding an inspection in various colonies under Nampally to set up a Dawakhana. After the area residents urged the MLA for the Dawakhana in the area, he requested the civic body to establish the Dawakhana.

Meraj said, "After my request, the Basti Dawakhana was sanctioned with an amount of Rs 16 lakh at the Football ground in the Colony. It would be completed within three months." The Basti Dawakhana includes OPD consultation, tele-consultation, basic lab diagnosis, treatment of simple illness, immunisation, antenatal and postnatal care, family planning, screening for Anemia, BP and Blood Sugar. GHMC officials said, "Basti Dawakhanas in the GHMC limits are established to meet the healthcare needs of urban poor. These clinics have ensured essential primary health care services for free." To facilitate treatment, consultancy and diagnostic services to citizens across the twin cities, the State government launched over 220 Basti Dawakhanas, especially in slums for the benefit of the poor and needy.