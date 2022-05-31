Hyderabad: Chandrayangutta flyover to be ready by June-end

Hyderabad: The much-delayed 480-metre Chandrayangutta flyover extension work at NH-44 will be completed by the end of June, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) said on Monday.

The flyover, being extended by another 500 metres. is being constructed at a cost of Rs 47 crore. It is one of the most delayed projects under the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP). The work was started in 2018. Due to Covid-induced lockdown and floods the project was delayed. The stretch from Hafez Baba Nagar to Chandrayangutta often witness bumper-to-bumper traffic jams. With the extension of the flyover vehicles will pass freely.

According to GHMC officials, the flyover will be ready by the end of June as the work is being carried out on a war-footing. The entire stretch from Santosh Nagar to Chandrayangutta is seeing improvement with no traffic jams and free way for vehicles. Once the Chandrayangutta flyover is opened commuters will see more improvement.