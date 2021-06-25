Hyderabad: Eagle sticker helped police to trace auto, returns forgotten valuables to victims

An eagle sticker pasted on the auto helped the police to trace the vehicle who later returned Rs 20 lakh forgotten valuables to the owners.



Getting into details, three photographers -- Sai Sarath, Anurag, Rana are running a photo studio on road no. 3 of Journalist Colony in Banjara Hills. On June 22, they participated in a programme in Ameerpet and packed the cameras, lens, lights and stands in a bag. The trio boarded an auto to their photo studio with the equipment which they forgot while disembarking the vehicle.



On realising the equipment was left in the auto, the photographers approached the police and lodged a complaint. They stated that the auto has no number plate and has only an eagle sticker on it which helped the police to trace the auto with the help of CCTV footage.



The police took auto driver Mahesh into custody and recovered the seven licenses, batteries, lights and stand from him. The cameras, lens and other material were handed over to the victims by the police.