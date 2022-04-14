Hyderabad: Moving car catches fire

Hyderabad: A moving car caught fire near Lakdi-ka-Pul on Wednesday due to a short-circuit in the engine. Fortunately, the driver and a passenger managed to escape on seeing the flames, the police said

The vehicle was proceeding from Lakdi-ka-Pul to Masab Tank when the driver noticed the flames as they reached old Saifabad PS. He stopped and the duo got down. Motorists passing alerted the Fire Services department and the police. A fire engine rushed to the spot and doused the blaze. The car, registered in the name of S Vamshi Krishna, a businessman from Warangal, was partially damaged.

The incident led to traffic congestion on the busy road. The traffic police moved the vehicle and cleared the traffic.