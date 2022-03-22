Hyderabad: Reckless driving by minors on rise 100 cases booked

Hyderabad: A minor is not eligible to ride a bike or drive a car legally in India and it's a known fact. However, of late, is has been observed by the police department that a lot of minors were indulging in driving putting their lives and also the lives of other road users at risk.

So far, since January, the city police have booked more than 100 cases against minors indulging in driving in various pockets of city, especially in the areas of south and west zone. An officer from traffic department, who wished to remain anonymous said, "First of all, a minor is not at all eligible to drive or ride a vehicle and the definition of minor according to Indian law is a person below the age of 18. There were instances earlier also wherein minors were booked for driving without a driving licence. But, ever since the lockdown, the numbers of minors driving have gone high and also the accidents committed by them."

"In order to ensure that minors are not indulged in driving sans the licence, we have planned to hold awareness campaigns in multiple localities, and the local police stations have been tasked with the responsibility to conduct the programmes for parents and their minor kids and educate them about the perils of driving by children," he added.

"We have also observed that the minors are easily influenced by youngsters in their localities and feel like flaunting their driving skills without any proper training. Through the awareness campaigns, we would ask the minors to not to get influenced by others and also request the parents not to handover keys of the vehicles to their minor children," stated the officer.