Hyderabad: SCR ready for MMTS services, awaits nod

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) has chalked out a schedule to restart the Multi-Modal Transport System (MMTS) in the city with limited number of trains to be run.



During peak hours and submitted to the Railway Board. According to senior officials, the SCR is waiting for a nod. At a recent meeting, the Railway Board chairman indicated that 200 trains would be pressed into service throughout the country.

The SCR is yet to receive the schedule for resuming services and are still not clear how many trains would be started. A senior official said, "The MMTS service would resume only after the board clears the list of 200 trains." In the meantime, the call for resumption of services is growing shriller.

Before the lockdown, anywhere between 1.5 lakh to 1.8 lakh passengers travelled daily in the 121 services. Officials, however, say to begin with there would be few trips to cater to office goers.

According to reports, the number of local trains in Mumbai would be increased from October 12.