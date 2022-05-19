Hyderabad: Traffic police, BITS engineers to rectify spots to prevent fatal mishaps

Hyderabad: The traffic police, along with engineers of the Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani, Hyderabad, are taking up identification and rectification of black spots to prevent fatal accidents.

Black spots are notified accident spots where more than five accidents occurred within a distance of 500 meters. Senior traffic police officials along with those of other departments concerned are visiting such spots to get a first-hand look at the circumstances and to decide the measures to be taken.

"BITS Pilani professors are accompanying us for joint inspection of black spots. Wherever possible, based on their suggestions, we are taking up various measures to reduce accidents," a senior traffic police official stated.

Steps, including road rectification, adequate lighting, speed-breakers or zig-zag barricading, dedicated pedestrian crossings and putting signage, are being taken on suggestions from experts. The help of other government departments will also be taken to execute the corrective measures.

The traffic police have also created a separate cell to monitor road accidents on a regular basis and are liaisoning with other departments and agencies, such as the National Highway Authority of India, Hyderabad Road Development Corporation, Roads and Building department and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.

A total of 278 persons were killed in road accidents in Hyderabad in 2021. Senior traffic police officials plan to bring down such deaths by at least 20 per cent in the current year by taking up rectification measures and stricter enforcement against traffic rule violators.