Hyderabad: Union Bank conducts quiz competition

Hyderabad: Union Bank of India, Zonal Office, Hyderabad conducted national general awareness quiz completion “U Genius 2.0” for school students from 8th to 12th standard at RTC Kalyana Mandapam on Friday.

Around 1600 + students participated in the quiz competition from various schools in and around Hyderabad and Mehabubnagar.

The Event was conducted in two phases. Bharatiya Vidya Bhavans public school Vidyashram, Jubilee Hills was declared as winner of the quiz competition. The winner of the event will participate in the national level semifinals and finals to be held at Mumbai.