Live
- ‘Sodara Sodarimanulara’ trailer grabs attention; movie locks release date
- First single from VJ Sunny’s ‘Sound Party’ entertains in a big way
- Behavioural hacks for mindful eating
- How to plan a social media free wedding
- Chandrababu remand arguments to resume at 1.30 pm
- September last week will be a bash at box-office
- Raveena Tandon reveals her acting secret
- Anand Deverakonda looks ultra-stylish in ‘Gam Gam Ganesha’ first look
- JDS-BJP alliance can split BJP’s Vokkaliga and Lingayat base
- The Panorama of Bharat's Musical traditions presented to G20 leaders
Just In
Hyderabad: Union Bank conducts quiz competition
Highlights
Union Bank of India, Zonal Office, Hyderabad conducted national general awareness quiz completion “U Genius 2.0” for school students from 8th to 12th standard at RTC Kalyana Mandapam on Friday.
Hyderabad: Union Bank of India, Zonal Office, Hyderabad conducted national general awareness quiz completion “U Genius 2.0” for school students from 8th to 12th standard at RTC Kalyana Mandapam on Friday.
Around 1600 + students participated in the quiz competition from various schools in and around Hyderabad and Mehabubnagar.
The Event was conducted in two phases. Bharatiya Vidya Bhavans public school Vidyashram, Jubilee Hills was declared as winner of the quiz competition. The winner of the event will participate in the national level semifinals and finals to be held at Mumbai.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS