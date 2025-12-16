To Accept Or Not To…Mantri kursi puts Mahesh Kumar on a sticky wicket

Hyderabad: Politicians generally lobby for a Minister post even before becoming an MLA or MLC. A few have become Ministers before holding these positions in Telangana. However, many do not become ministers despite winning multiple elections due to political dynamics.

TPCC Chief Mahesh Kumar Goud’s situation, however, is different. He is in a catch-22, unsure whether to accept a ministerial position in the expected upcoming cabinet expansion, even though the party is ready to offer him the post.

According to Congress sources, Mahesh Kumar Goud is not ready to give up his TPCC chief post.

One party leader said, “Mahesh Kumar Goud is willing to take up the Minister position if the party allows him to continue as TPCC chief.”

However, it is understood that the party’s condition is that he must relinquish the TPCC Chief position to become a minister.

Another party leader commented, “Mahesh Kumar Goud took up the TPCC Chief position 18 months ago but did not fully enjoy the role. In the century-old Congress party, the TPCC Chief position is very prestigious, and every Congress leader aspires to it because many top-notch leaders have held it. Mahesh Kumar Goud shares that passion of serving the party as TPCC Chief. He would have considered quitting the position after completing a full three-year tenure.”

Some party leaders noted that Mahesh Kumar Goud has been emerging as a leader of the BC community while serving the party. “He may get a chance to serve the party until the next elections, and then he could be in the CM race if the party wants to give the CM position to a BC leader. As TPCC Chief, he could secure the CM position easily, similar to present CM Revanth Reddy, who became CM after serving as TPCC Chief,” they said.

Another leader stated that the party leadership is ready to offer Mahesh Kumar Goud the Deputy Chief Minister post. However, Mahesh Kumar Goud, who on Sunday made it clear that he doesn’t want to join the Cabinet, feels the Minister post is not bigger than the TPCC chief position and emphasized that he enjoys serving the party.

Meanwhile, party leaders said that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and the high command are preparing for a cabinet reshuffle. Some current ministers may lose their positions, while loyalists of the CM may replace them.