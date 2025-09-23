Hyderabad Weather Today – Rain, Clouds, and Wind

Today in Hyderabad, it will be cloudy. There might be light or medium rain, and sometimes heavy rain with strong winds of 30–40 km/h.

In the morning and night, it may be misty or foggy. The highest temperature will be 29°C and the lowest 22°C, so it will be a bit cool.

Yesterday, it rained 38.1 mm and humidity was 95%. Don’t forget to take an umbrella or raincoat if you go outside.