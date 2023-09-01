Hyderabad:EC to speed up printing of EPICs

Hyderabad: The Election Commission will be speeding up the process of printing of Elector Photo Identity Cards (EPIC) within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area.

During the review meeting which focused on improvement of the voter enrollment process, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj directed District Election Officers (DEO) to speed up the printing of EPIC within the GHMC area and to schedule the printing of these cards every 15 days to ensure the cards reach eligible voters promptly.

In the meeting which was attended by DEOs and Electoral Registration Officers (ERO) covering all the constituencies within the GHMC area, the CEO emphasised the importance of effectively handling forms 6, 7, and 8. These forms are essential for voter registration, addressing objections to registered voters, and managing voter transfers. He told EROs to take special care to ensure forms are disposed of on a daily basis. Further, he instructed us to prepare an action plan for timely disposal and not to wait till the last date. He also directed us to complete data processing and uploading of all physical forms by September 03.

The CEO also emphasised on taking up SVEEP (Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation program) activities for promoting electoral awareness. He requested DEOs to focus on participation of Electoral Literacy Clubs and collaboration with local influencers to motivate citizens to enroll as voters. The meeting was attended by Joint CEO Sarfraz Ahmad, GHMC Commissioner and DEO Ronald Rose, Collector and DEO Rangareddy S Harish, Collector and DEO Medchal-Malkajgiri Amoy Kumar, Collector and DEO Hyderabad Durishetty Anudeep and CEO of the Cantonment Board D Madhukar Naik and all EROs of the 24 assembly constituencies of GHMC.