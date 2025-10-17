HYDRAA gets HC nod to restore Bum-Rukn-ud-Dowla lake in city

The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Monitoring and Protection Authority (HYDRAA) received a green light from the Telangana High Court for the restoration works and inauguration of the historic Bum-Rukn-ud-Dowla lake in the Old City. Residents had earlier filed a petition claiming that their properties fell within the Full Tank Level (FTL) limits of the lake and sought a stay on the development activities.

Hearing the case, Justice Vijayasen Reddy ruled that the restoration and beautification work, which are already about 90 per cent complete, cannot be halted at this stage.

The judge advised that if any residential plots are indeed situated within the FTL boundaries, compensation could be sought through the Transferable Development Rights (TDR) mechanism.

Additional Advocate General Imran Khan represented HYDRAA in court and brought the court's attention to the historic significance. He also presented photographic evidence showing the lake filled with water, emphasising the substantial progress made in rejuvenating the area. He also briefed the court on the historical and environmental significance of the lake and its importance to the Old City’s ecosystem.

After reviewing the submissions, Justice Vijayasen Reddy commended HYDRAA’s ongoing efforts to restore and beautify the lake. The court observed that such initiatives are essential for urban sustainability and should be encouraged rather than obstructed.

Lake spread across 18.575 acres, with a water spread of 8.915 acres, the lake was built in 1770. Once completed, the lake is set to offer residents a rejuvenated and scenic space, combining heritage conservation with modern amenities. The development includes improvements to the lake’s waterbody, landscaping, walkways, and surrounding public facilities, enhancing both aesthetic appeal and recreational utility.

According to HYDRAA, the clearing works have been completed, and the beautification phase will begin shortly. The restored lake will feature landscaped walking tracks and serve both as a heritage site and public recreation space.