HYDRAA strikes again, secures public land worth `86-cr from encroachers’ clutches

Hyderabad: Inyet another operation, the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) secured public land in Kondapur, Serilingampally mandal, Ranga Reddy district, saving land worth about Rs 86 crore.

HYDRAA officials removed encroachment at a 4,300-sq yd plot meant for public facilities near Rajarajeshwari Nagar in Kondapur.

According to HYDRAA, the 4,3000 sq yd land of the Osmania University Teachers Welfare Society layout was encroached. The village panchayat approved the layout in 1978 with 350 plots, reserving 4,300 square yards for public amenities.

The residents said the developers of the layout Chintala Pochaiah and his family members, including Chintala Raju, allegedly divided the reserved area into three parts and sold it to the family of Kolla Madhava Reddy using fake documents. Residents had earlier complained to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation but claimed no action was taken.

Following a complaint lodged with HYDRAA's Prajavani progamme, HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath directed officials to inspect the site. After confirming the encroachments, HYDRAA officials demolished illegal structures and fenced off the land, putting up HYDRAA boards.

Later, criminal cases were registered against Pochaiah, Raju, Madhava Reddy and his son for the fraudulent sale at Gachibowli police station.

In another operation, HYDRAA safeguard a park site in Sri Sai Surya Phase-ll at Machabollaram in Alwal mandal of Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

The residents of the colony submitted a written complaint to HYDRAA for the encroachment of the park land and obstructing its development. The plot, measuring about 520 square yards in survey number 164, had been earmarked for a park in the original layout approved in 1972.

On the direction of AV Ranganath, the officials conducted an on-site inspection and confirmed the encroachments. The officials safeguard the park and erected fences around the park to prevent further encroachment.