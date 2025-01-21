I am against revenge politics: Jagga Reddy

Sangareddy / Hyderabad: Former Sangareddy MLA and PCC working president T Jagga Reddy emphasised that ‘revenge politics’ were not good for democracy. He said that former Chief Ministers Y S Rajasekhar Reddy, K Rosaiah and even Kiran Kumar Reddy kept themselves away from revenge politics.

During an informal interaction in Sangareddy on Monday, the senior Congress leader blamed former Minister T Harish Rao for his defeat in Sangareddy during Assembly polls. He said that Harish Rao had placed his complete focus to ensure his defeat. The BRS leader conspired to stop a key public meeting three days prior to the polling day, he alleged.

Jagga Reddy further said that revenge politics are not good for anyone.

“The people of Telangana do not have the trait of vengeance. Even if leaders from Congress party indulge in revenge politics, it is not good. I will battle it out politically. The leaders who do such practices would regret one day,” he observed.