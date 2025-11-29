Indiramma Canteens serve hope at two new spots in city

Stating that the State Government is committed to strengthening welfare initiatives while simultaneously expanding urban infrastructure, District In-charge Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said that the aim is to build a ‘hunger-free Hyderabad’ through the Indiramma Canteen programme.

The Minister, along with GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, MP Anil Kumar Yadav, MLA Mutha Gopal, and Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha Sobhan Reddy, inaugurated Indiramma Canteens at Sundarayya Park, Bagh Lingampally, and Kawadiguda on Friday. After the inauguration, the Minister, Mayor, MP, MLA, Deputy Mayor, and GHMC officials interacted with beneficiaries and joined them for breakfast, enquiring about their wellbeing.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said that under the guidance of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, GHMC is setting up Indiramma Canteens in Hyderabad to ensure that no individual suffers from hunger in the city. He explained that the canteens, named after Ukkku Mahila Indiramma, offer quality breakfast for Rs 5 and midday meals for Rs 5, making nutritious food accessible to the poor, daily-wage earners, labourers, auto drivers, and lower-income groups.

The government will identify more suitable locations across the city and expand the canteens in phases, and canteens will also be established in localities suggested by the public and elected representatives, he added. Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi and Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha Sobhan Reddy said Indiramma Canteens are proving highly beneficial to economically weaker sections and have received encouraging feedback from the public.

The actual cost of each breakfast is Rs 19, and a meal costs Rs 29.83. GHMC contributes Rs 14 per breakfast and Rs 24.83 per meal, ensuring affordability for the urban poor. Each beneficiary is expected to save approximately Rs 3,000 per month, easing financial stress for vulnerable groups.

The canteens are operated by HKM Charitable Foundation, providing hygienic, subsidised meals to the poor, daily wage labourers, auto drivers, small vendors, migrants, and unemployed youth. Secunderabad Zonal Commissioner Ravi Kiran, local corporators, and GHMC officials attended the programme.