INTACH Ranga Reddy Chapter launched to preserve cultural heritage

Hyderabad: The INTACH (Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage) Ranga Reddy District Chapter was inaugurated at JBR Architecture College, Moinabad, under the theme ‘Preserving the Past and Inspiring the Future.’

Chief guest Ashok Singh Thakur, INTACH Chairman, urged youth to actively protect India’s heritage. Guests of honour included Sajjad Shahid, Prof Arjun Rao Kuthadi and Dr Mangari Rajender. The event was presided over by Er Veda Kumar Manikonda and Prof Ar J Gayatri, convenor of the district chapter.

Prof Gayatri outlined a year-long plan to engage the community through heritage walks and educational initiatives. Er Veda Kumar Manikonda emphasised expanding INTACH’s activities across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra through collaboration.

Prof Ar G Sunil Kumar, co-convenor, proposed the vote of thanks, appreciating all dignitaries, faculty, students, and members for supporting heritage conservation.

The launch marks a major step in safeguarding and celebrating Ranga Reddy’s rich cultural and archaeological legacy.