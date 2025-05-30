Issues in BRS will be thrashed out soon: Vinod

Hyderabad: Senior BRS leader B Vinod Kumar on Thursday said that the issues in the party would be solved soon.

Talking to media in a chit chat, Vinod Kumar said that ‘tremors’ within the political parties were common and there were such tremors in many parties and the BRS is not the first party to have such and neither the last also. “We have seen the politics of DMK with leaders Karunanidhi, Azahgiri, Kanimozhi families in Parliament.

I just came to know there was so much anguish in Kavitha. The problems will be definitely resolved soon,” said Vinod Kumar. The BRS leader further said that the party had so far worked with Telugu Desam, Congress, and Left parties but it did not work with BJP.

“If we had any plans to work with BJP, we would have formed an alliance at some point,” said Vinod Kumar. Replying to a question, Vinod said, “How can the party give a show cause notice for what was said in chit chat. We will try to talk to Kavitha.”