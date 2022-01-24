JNTU-H asks colleges to appoint principals

Hyderabad: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad (JNTU-H) has directed the managements of all its affiliated colleges to appoint/re-new principals within a month.

In a circular, the varsity has instructed affiliated colleges to submit applications for the principal selections/renewal for further course of action. The managements have to appoint/re-new the principals within a month to avoid action against the colleges, it added.