KCR must apologise to Rahul Gandhi: Jagga Reddy

Hyderabad: Taking exception to the way BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao described the Gandhi family, Former Sangareddy MLA T Jagga Reddy demanded unconditional apology for his statements.

TPCC working president reminded KCR that Telangana became reality only because of the dedicated efforts and sacrifices made by the Gandhi family. “It was only after Sonia Gandhi gave her consent that Telangana was formed and later you became the Chief Minister. I am unable to comprehend how this original Gandhi family became a duplicate Gandhi in KCR’s eyes?” he wondered.

Jagga Reddy demanded a response from KCR for his regular absence from Assembly sessions, despite being Leader of Opposition. He felt that it was because of his phobia of facing Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. “Since KCR is afraid of getting exposed, he doesn’t want to attend Assembly sessions. I dare KCR to face Revanth Reddy and when this happens, it will be a real session. This is the day the entire Telangana is eagerly waiting to witness,” he pointed out.

The former MLA held that KCR’s statements reflected frustration of being out of power and an attempt for political survival. Reminding the contribution of Congress at national level and the party leaders in State at the time of Telangana movement, Jagga Reddy reminded that it was the Congress which gave KCR the much needed motivation when he was feeling low. The PCC working president urged KCR to recollect the way Congress leadership backed him during the struggle and at the time of his historic deeksha.