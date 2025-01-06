Keep eyes peeled on health camps run by illegal labs: TMC to public

Hyderabad: The Telangana Medical Council has cautioned the public not to be fooled by online lab tests and campaign offers run by illegal labs.

The issue of a camp being set up in the name of the ‘Kakatiya Health Care Centre on the CKM College Grounds at Desaipet in Warangal came to the notice of the council. The council public relations committee chairman, Dr V Naresh Kumar, said the camp was organised without government permission; people were being cheated by the organisation.

Dr Kumar said one Mukka Arun Kumar from Jangaon district, who studied lab technician, was running a camp in the name of Kakatiya Health Care Centre without government permission and is conducting blood tests at the lowest prices. When an inquiry was conducted, the address mentioned by him was found to be fake and without the proper testing equipment and permission from the district medical officer. The administrator was left speechless when officials questioned how reports were being issued without them.

Since the name of pathologist, Dr Sunkari Naresh Babu, was on reports related to the healthcare centre, officials contacted the doctor, who said he did not know the centre or the administrator. Dr. Kumar found all lab reports were fake. When the administrator of the centre, Kumar, was asked for an explanation, he stated that he had a MoU with Manipal Laboratories, Hyderabad. When officials asked him to show the agreement, MAk, who was shocked, admitted his mistake.

Dr Kumar informed that in addition to filing a complaint with the district medical authorities against MAK, Dr Naresh Babu and Dr Pratima will be served notices by the council.