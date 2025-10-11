KTR to be chief guest at motorsports race in Coimbatore today

Live
Hyderabad: BRS Working President KT Rama Rao will be the chief guest at the inauguration of the 10th FMAE National Student Motorsports Competition 2025, in Coimbatore on Saturday.
Rama Rao will be visiting Coimbatore on Saturday to participate in the competition in which students from various engineering colleges across the country will participate. The event will be held at Kumaraguru Institutions in Coimbatore.
KTR feels proud to be participating in these national competitions where engineering students from across the country showcase their technical talent. This program serves as a platform to foster innovation among youth, promote technology, and uncover new talent in the field of motorsports.
