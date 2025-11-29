Lt Gen Khandare stresses smart tech, vigilance for national safety

Hyderabad: Lieutenant General Vinod G Khandare stated that India is surrounded by countries that are not at all friendly, and that it is extremely important to understand them and constantly monitor their activities. The former senior official, who served as a principal advisor to the Ministry of Defence, Government of India, during Operation Sindoor, visited the city on Thursday and inspected the newly developed anti-drone vehicle Indrajaal Ranger, designed by Sigma Advanced Systems, and expressed his appreciation.

“Anti-drone vehicles like Indrajaal are extremely essential for us. Indrajaal Ranger is highly inspiring. Today, wars are no longer limited to conventional warfare; they involve both kinetic and non-kinetic operations,” he stated. He added that sleeper cells are infiltrating the country, destroying national assets and taking innocent lives. In such times, counter-drone solutions are absolutely vital. “This is exactly what we are seeking. These technologies not only protect us but also help us stay ahead of our enemies,” he noted.

He further said that “Our human capital must be smart and forward-looking. We must be able to suggest solutions aligned with what the nation’s leadership is envisioning. Only then can we achieve success in future conflicts.”