Mahesh Kumar slams BRS ‘Deeksha Diwas’, calls KCR hunger strike a political drama

TPCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud alleged that the opposition BRS is losing its relevance and resorting to theatrics with its latest initiative, ‘Deeksha Diwas’. The PCC leader said public sentiment is already turning against the BRS leadership.

Stating that he is ready for a debate on two years of public governance and development, he said that KCR has realised that the BRS era has ended. “ The KCR family alone benefitted politically by misusing public sentiment”, Goud said appealing to people not to get carried away by BRS false propaganda again.

“ KCR’s 2009 hunger strike was completely a drama. Telangana state was not realised because of KCR’s so-called strike. It was Sonia Gandhi, who granted statehood to Telangana. KCR claimed he was on fast unto death to the cause of Telangana but the BRS leader was taking fluids at NIMS and evidence also exists for this’

The PCC leader urged BRS leaders to first pay homage to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives, contrasting KCR’s strike with that of Irom Sharmila, the “Iron Lady of Manipur,” who fasted for 16 years as a true act of protest.

Goud also highlighted BRS’s declining electoral fortunes, noting the party lost deposits in Lok Sabha elections and suffered defeat in the Jubilee Hills by-election. He credited the political acumen of then Chief Minister Kiran Kumar Reddy for preventing unrest during Telangana’s formation.