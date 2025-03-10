Malkajgiri rly stn makeover works moving at a fast pace

Hyderabad: Malkajgiri Railway Station is one among the several railway stations in Telangana that is witnessing massive transformation. The works are progressing at a fast pace, with nearly 60 per cent of the re-development completed.

Malkajgiri Railway Station is one of the 40 railway stations across Telangana which is being redeveloped under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS) aimed at upgrading railway stations across India. Malkajgiri Railway station falls under the Hyderabad Division and is categorised as Suburban Grade-3 (SG-3). This station falls in Secunderabad - Manmad section with average foot fall of 2,500 passengers per day, annual earnings of Rs 5.48 crore and around 27 pairs of trains halt on a daily basis. Once the stations get facelifted, the capacity of handling passengers per day will be increased. Around Rs 27.61 crore has been sanctioned for the development project.

According to South Central Railway, Malkajgiri Railway Station is a hub for commuter rail transport in twin cities. This is a suburban station, just three km away from Secunderabad. The key features of the redevelopment include upgradation with various passenger-friendly facilities, such as a spacious concourse, waiting halls, food stalls, and restrooms. It also has provisions for divyangjan passengers, including separate toilets and ramps, etc.

Highlighting the present status, a senior officer of SCR said, “The works of the station began last year and they are expected to get completed by next month. Works are been taken up in phased manner so that there is no hindrance for the passenger’s movement and the proposed works including improvements to station building façade, provision of entrance portico, construction of 12m wide Foot Over Bridge (FOB) along with provision of three lifts and three escalators for convenience of passengers, platform surface improvements, provision of additional cover over platforms, improvements to existing toilets, construction of new toilet blocks including divyangjan facilities, improvements to waiting hall, landscaping in circulating area, circulating area improvements for smooth traffic flow, depicting of art & culture in the station area, provision of passenger-friendly signages and train indication boards, coach indication boards etc.”