Man dies after falling in open nala at Quthbullapur

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a 40-year-old man died after allegedly falling in an open nala in Suraram, Quthbullapur, during the heavy rain on Tuesday night. The victim, K Padma Rao, accidentally slipped and fell in the open drain. He was washed away by strong water flow. According to residents, they immediately alerted the police. The Suraram police reached the site and launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident. They are verifying whether the deceased was drunk, which could have contributed to the mishap.

The locals demanded urgent action from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation to ensure safety around nalas, especially in densely populated residential areas.

Proper fencing, signage and timely maintenance should be in place to avoid further casualties during the upcoming rainy days.

