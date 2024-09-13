Management students of NALSAR varsity stage protest

Hyderabad: Students of the School of Management Science atNALSAR University of Law have staged a protest on the University campus demanding equal treatment with other students.

Raising slogans and holding placards of "Justice stifled in Justice City", "No Justice in Justice City" "Students Deserve Equal Rights" "We Shall fight, We shall Win”, “No Campus without Us. Stop elections”, the students took out a rally on Thursday.

Addressing the media, the protesters said that students pursuing BBA, MBA and LLM courses on campus were denied equal rights of representation in the student body of the campus. The protesting students alleged that they were treated as second-class citizens on the campus even when it came to providing facilities like proper classrooms etc. vis-a-vis the undergraduate law students. "The budget and facilities are mainly focused on the undergraduate law students by ignoring all others,” they alleged. Whenever they approached the university management and authorities concerned, the students alleged that they were given mere assurances and promises without taking action to address their concerns. Though they were part of the campus life being bonafide students of the university, "We are being treated as outsiders and subjected to feeling outcaste," they complained.

The students demanded a change in the constitution of the student body to give due representation to students of all the schools of study "to have a say" and "to be heard". Secondly, not to hold the student body elections until due representation is given to the students of all the schools of study of the NALSAR Univerity.