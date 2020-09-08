Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, MLA Kaleru Venkatesh inspect develop works
Highlights
Mayor Bonthu Rammohan and MLA Kaleru Venkatesh visited Amberpet Circle on Monday. They inspected graveyard and Amberpet Junction improvement works.
Hyderabad: Mayor Bonthu Rammohan and MLA Kaleru Venkatesh visited Amberpet Circle on Monday. They inspected graveyard and Amberpet Junction improvement works. The duo also inspected the proposed link road from Ali Café to Nagole Metro.
They mayor instructed the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) engineering officials to develop and beautify the graveyard and to improve basic amenities in it.
He directed the officials to submit the study report of proposed link road within a week. MLA BethiSubhash Reddy, Corporator Gandham Jyothsna, Nageshwar Rao, Zonal Commissioners Srinivas Reddy, Upender Reddy, DMC Venugopal, SE Anil Raj, HRDCL CE Vasantha and officials from Musi Riverfront Development Corporation were present.
