MLA Devireddy assures better facilities at park

LB Nagar: Devireddy Sudheer Reddy, the local MLA, visited the park behind HUDA Community Hall in Vanasthalipuram division on Sunday. During his visit, the MLA interacted with walkers and park members on the problems faced by them and functioning of facilities provided in parks. The daily park visitors and locals urged the MLA to provide better facilities including open gyms, new bathrooms or repair of existing ones, walking tracks with new tiles, benches, sports equipment for kids, drinking water and pyramid shades.

The MLA assured them that he would address all the issues in phases on priority basis. He urged people to walk daily in view of increasing lifestyle diseases. The MLA also called upon public to plant saplings for the benefit of future generations. He appealed to the people to participate in the developmental works. Among those present were Vanasthalipuram division president Chintala Ravi Kumar, L Sridhar Goud, PV Rao, Vemulaiah, Sanjay and others.