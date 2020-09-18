MLA Seethakka held in Hyderabad after protest demanding compensation to flood-hit farmers

Tension prevailed at Pragathi Bhavan after the police took Mulugu MLA Seethakka into custody for staging a protest demanding compensation to the farmers who lost their crops due to heavy rains. She also alleged that the government did not give an opportunity to speak in the assembly.

In a protest against the government, the MLA along with other Congress leaders tried to lay siege to Pragati Bhavan on Friday. A clash erupted between the Congress leaders and the police when the latter tried to stop them. Seethakka said that the government is taking no notice of the farmers' demands. She also expressed displeasure saying that they do not even have the right to raise the concerns of the farmers.

Following the incident, the police arrested the MLA and sent her to a police station. Congress leaders and Kisan cell leader Anvesh Reddy also took part in the protest.