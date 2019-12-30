Mudraboina Srinivas Rao pleads for pipelines at Lingojiguda

Lingojiguda: Corporator Mudraboina Srinivas Rao submitted a memorandum to Zonal Commissioner Upendar Reddy and urged him to sanction new drainage pipelines at Lingojiguda old village, Shathavahana Nagar, Sai Ram Nagar, Green Park Colony, Kummari Basthi and Sowbhagya Nagar areas.

Mudraboina informed that the present pipelines got damaged and water was coming out of manholes. He requested the ZC to fix 12-inch underground drainage (UGD) pipes and end the problem. Upendar Reddy responded positively to the request, said the corporator.