NIFT students display creativity at Design Showcase 2022

Hyderabad: The products and design ideas displayed in "Design Showcase -2022" by the students of the National Institute of Fashion Technology enthralled the people on Saturday.

The event showcased a blend of designs ranging from handicrafts, furniture, jewellery, handbags, home décor, and packaging design of the 29 graduating students from the Fashion and Lifestyle Accessories of the batch of 2018- 2022.

NIFT is a premier educational institute under the Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, offering education in design, technology & management streams of fashion and allied sectors. The products and designs developed by the students during their GP were showcased at the one-day event inaugurated by chief guest Sanjay Kumar Gajjala, director, operations, T-Works" and Veera Chappi, manager T-Works.

The chief guest appreciated the creativity of the students and the contemporary designs made by them. They said NIFT and T Works can collaborate and work together for innovative product development. The graduating students were presented awards by chief guest Sanjay Sanghi, chairman, Sanghi Jewellers. Three awards- Best GP award, Most commercially viable award, and exemplary application of design methodology award were presented to the winners.